Rexford Industrial Buys Clothing Production Facility in Metro Los Angeles for $21M

Color Image Apparel occupies the 120,000-square-foot industrial facility at 6687 Flotilla St. in Commerce, Calif.

COMMERCE, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Rexford Industrial has acquired an industrial facility located in Commerce, approximately eight miles southeast of Los Angeles. A private seller sold the property for $21 million.

Situated on five acres at located at 6687 Flotilla St., the divisible, 120,000-square-foot property features office space, 20-foot to 24-foot clear heights, extensive dock-high loading and a large secured yard. Color Image Apparel, a Los Angeles-based clothing manufacturing company, currently occupies the facility.

Jeff Stephens, Jack Mergenthaler and Evan Crawford of CBRE represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.