Rexford Industrial Buys Two-Building Property in San Diego’s Miramar for $7.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 8745-8775 Production Ave. in San Diego, the two buildings offer a total of 46,620 square feet of industrial space.

SAN DIEGO — Rexford Industrial has acquired a two-building industrial property in San Diego’s Miramar submarket for $7.8 million.

Totaling 46,620 square feet, the buildings are located at 8745-8775 Production Ave. Rexford plans to implement significant exterior and interior improvements to the buildings.

Evan McDonald of Colliers International represented the buyer. The seller was an undisclosed private individual.