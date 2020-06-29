Rexford Industrial Buys Two-Building Property in San Diego’s Miramar for $7.8M
SAN DIEGO — Rexford Industrial has acquired a two-building industrial property in San Diego’s Miramar submarket for $7.8 million.
Totaling 46,620 square feet, the buildings are located at 8745-8775 Production Ave. Rexford plans to implement significant exterior and interior improvements to the buildings.
Evan McDonald of Colliers International represented the buyer. The seller was an undisclosed private individual.
