REBusinessOnline

Rexford Industrial Buys Two-Building Property in San Diego’s Miramar for $7.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

8745-8775-Production-Ave-San-Diego-CA

Located at 8745-8775 Production Ave. in San Diego, the two buildings offer a total of 46,620 square feet of industrial space.

SAN DIEGO — Rexford Industrial has acquired a two-building industrial property in San Diego’s Miramar submarket for $7.8 million.

Totaling 46,620 square feet, the buildings are located at 8745-8775 Production Ave. Rexford plans to implement significant exterior and interior improvements to the buildings.

Evan McDonald of Colliers International represented the buyer. The seller was an undisclosed private individual.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
30
Webinar: Active Adult — How to Define it and Where is the Industry’s Hottest Segment Trending?
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  