REBusinessOnline

Rexford Industrial Sells Newton Corporate Center in Carlsbad, California to Elion Partners for $18.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Rexford Industrial has completed the sale of Newton Corporate Center, an industrial research and development property situated on 4.5 acres in Carlsbad. Elion Partners acquired the asset for $18.6 million.

The 71,602-square-foot property is fully leased to four tenants with 2.8 years of weighted average lease term. Built in 1997 and renovated in 2009 and 2016, the property features 50 percent office space and 50 percent warehouse space.

Bret Hardy, Sean Fulp, Sean Plummer and Mark Schuessler of Newmark represented the seller, while Greg Pieratt of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews