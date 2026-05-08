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9323-Balboa-Ave-San-Diego-CA
The new facility at 9323 Balboa Ave. in San Diego will feature 166,743 square feet of warehouse space and 10,817 square feet of office space.
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Rexford Industrial to Develop 177,551 SF Building in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Rexford Industrial is developing a Class A, single-tenant industrial building located at 9323 Balboa Ave. in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket. Slated for completion in the second quarter of 2027, the freestanding property will feature 166,734 square feet of warehouse space, 10,817 square feet of office space, 36-foot clear heights, 24 dock-high loading doors, two grade-level doors and 208 parking stalls.

Additional features will include solar production energy, EV charging stations, LED lighting and TPO roofing with high solar reflectivity value. The site provides immediate access to I-15 and State Route 163, allowing for convenient connections to State Route 52 and interstates 8 and 805.

Bill Dogan, Ryan Sparks and Chris Pascale of CBRE are handling leasing for the property.

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