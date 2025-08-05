Rexford Negotiates 123,492 SF Industrial Lease in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Rexford Industrial has inked a lease with an undisclosed tenant to fully occupy 8888 Balboa Avenue in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket. The Class A distribution facility offers 111,706 square feet of warehouse space, 11,786 square feet of two-story office space, 20 dock-high loading positions, a clear height of 36 feet, ESFR sprinklers, concrete paving throughout the loading and yard area, and multiple access points with gated entry/exit and fencing. Evan McDonald, Mark Lewkowicz and Tucker Hohenstein of Colliers represented Rexford, while Wills Allen and Mike McQuaid of Newmark represented the tenant in the transaction.