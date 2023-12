NEWARK, DEL. — Locally based developer Reybold Group has provided updates on Pencader Corporate Center, a 17.2-acre retail development in Newark. Wawa recently opened a 5,000-square-foot store at the property, and Great New Beginnings will open a 10,000-square-foot early learning center next fall. Pencader Corporate Center will also feature a 12,000-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building, construction of which is expected to begin in March.