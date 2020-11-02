REBusinessOnline

Reyes Holdings Inks 141,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Rosemont, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

One O’Hare Centre is a 380,000-square-foot office building.

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Reyes Holdings has signed a 141,000-square-foot office lease renewal at One O’Hare Centre in Rosemont. Reyes has maintained its headquarters at the building since 2010. Located at 6250 N. River Road, One O’Hare Centre spans 380,000 square feet and is 90 percent leased. MDC Realty Advisors and Nicola Wealth Real Estate purchased the property in 2015. This year, ownership upgraded the HVAC filtration systems with UV light filters. The lobby and common areas are currently undergoing improvements. Francis Prock, Jonathon Connor and Steve Kling of Colliers International represented ownership. Jeff Liljiberg of JLL represented Reyes, which is the parent company of Reyes Beverage Group, Martin Brower, Great Lakes Coca-Cola, Reyes Coca-Cola and Reyes Fleet Management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  