Reyes Holdings Inks 141,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Rosemont, Illinois

One O’Hare Centre is a 380,000-square-foot office building.

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Reyes Holdings has signed a 141,000-square-foot office lease renewal at One O’Hare Centre in Rosemont. Reyes has maintained its headquarters at the building since 2010. Located at 6250 N. River Road, One O’Hare Centre spans 380,000 square feet and is 90 percent leased. MDC Realty Advisors and Nicola Wealth Real Estate purchased the property in 2015. This year, ownership upgraded the HVAC filtration systems with UV light filters. The lobby and common areas are currently undergoing improvements. Francis Prock, Jonathon Connor and Steve Kling of Colliers International represented ownership. Jeff Liljiberg of JLL represented Reyes, which is the parent company of Reyes Beverage Group, Martin Brower, Great Lakes Coca-Cola, Reyes Coca-Cola and Reyes Fleet Management.