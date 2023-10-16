Monday, October 16, 2023
The acquired properties include Townhomes at South Highlands in Shreveport, La. The community totals 228 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
AcquisitionsLouisianaMultifamilySoutheast

Reynolds Acquires Two Multifamily Properties Totaling 500 Units in Metro Shreveport, Louisiana

by John Nelson

BOSSIER CITY AND SHREVEPORT, LA. — Reynolds Asset Management has acquired two multifamily properties in the greater Shreveport area. The first property, Preston Place and Port Au Prince in Bossier City, totals 272 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as one three-bedroom unit. Stabilized monthly rental rates at the community, which is located at 400 Preston Blvd. and will be renovated and rebranded as Preston Place North and South, range from $880 to $1,265. Reynolds purchased the property in partnership with Devli Real Estate and iintoo. John Hamilton and Josh Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction.

Situated on 17 acres in Shreveport, the second property — Townhomes at South Highlands — comprises 228 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Reynolds acquired the community in partnership with Newport Capital Group. Stabilized monthly rents at the property range from $715 to $1,080. Renovations at the community are currently underway and scheduled for completion in October 2024.

