Reynolds Asset Management Acquires 432-Unit Multifamily Property in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Reynolds Asset Management, in partnership with the Slabotsky Family Office, has purchased The Commons at Water’s Edge in Columbus with plans to invest over $10 million to overhaul the property. The 432-unit multifamily community features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Renovations are expected to begin immediately and continue through 2026. George Skaff, Carter Stephens and Julie Mickley of Newmark brokered the sale, while Henry Stimler and Ricky Warner of Newmark procured the debt.