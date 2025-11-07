Friday, November 7, 2025
The new ownership plans to invest more than $15 million in upgrades to Edgewater Landing. (Image courtesy of Reynolds Asset Management)
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyOhio

Reynolds Asset Management Acquires 724-Unit Multifamily Community in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Reynolds Asset Management, in partnership with Triangle Capital Group, has acquired Edgewater Landing, a 724-unit multifamily community in Columbus. The transaction marks the firm’s sixth acquisition in Ohio. Reynolds plans to invest more than $15 million in improvements to the property, which is located at 4592 Channing Terrace. The capital improvement program will focus on curb appeal, roofing, building systems, electrical and mechanical upgrades as well as interior renovations. George Skaff and Carter Stephens of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller.

