Friday, June 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The two properties total 119 units. Pictured is The Lumos. (Image courtesy of Reynolds Asset Management)
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyOhio

Reynolds Asset Management Acquires Two Cleveland Apartment Communities for $30.6M

by Kristin Harlow

CLEVELAND — Reynolds Asset Management has acquired Park Lamont and The Lumos in the heart of Cleveland’s University Circle for $30.6 million. The acquisition adds 119 newly constructed units to Reynolds’ portfolio. Reynolds completed the transaction in partnership with The Slabotsky Family Office, marking its third joint venture. Rob Starrett and Steve Jones of Berkadia brokered the sale, while Suzanne Hamilton of ERIEBANK originated financing. Park Lamont and The Lumos were built in 2024 and feature fitness centers and multiple clubrooms. The buildings offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as three-story townhomes with private rooftop decks and attached garages.

You may also like

Annex Group Breaks Ground on $60M Affordable Housing...

Venture One Begins Development of 130,000 SF Industrial...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $29.5M Bridge Loan for...

WinnCos. to Undertake Affordable Seniors Housing Renovation Project...

NEPCG Arranges $8.5M Sale of Student Housing Complex...

Kislak Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Marquette Cos. Begins Leasing 304-Unit Apartment Community in...

Wells Fargo Provides $150M Agency Refinancing for Skyline...

Trent Development Group Opens 228-Unit Affordable Housing Community...