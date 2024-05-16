Thursday, May 16, 2024
Reynolds Asset Management Purchases 176-Unit Multifamily Property in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Reynolds Asset Management has purchased Hyde Park Townhomes, a 176-unit multifamily property in Columbus. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Built in 1974 and located at 5650 Knighthood Lane, the property consists of three-story townhomes and flats that vary between one- and three-bedroom layouts. Joni Sweetwood and Rob Holland of Kislak Co. brokered the sale. Matt Pizzalato, Tom Diddio, Max Custer, Sal Buzzerio and Mike Mataras of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Fannie Mae.

