Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Reynolds Asset Management Receives $16M Loan for Refinancing of Central New Jersey Office Property

by Taylor Williams

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Reynolds Asset Management has received a $16 million loan for the refinancing of Princeton Pike Office Park, a six-building campus located just north of Trenton in Lawrenceville. Northwest Bank provided the loan, which carries a fixed interest rate of 6.6 percent. Reynolds acquired the property in April 2022 in partnership with Capital Solutions, at which time the campus was 50 percent leased, and implemented a capital improvement program. Today, Princeton Pike Office Park has an occupancy rate of 95 percent.

