Thursday, May 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Reynolds Asset Management Receives $19.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Poughkeepsie Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — New Jersey-based investment firm Reynolds Asset Management has received a $19.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Violet Estates, an 84-unit multifamily property located north of New York City in Poughkeepsie. Violet Estates is reserved for renters age 55 and above and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a resident lounge, fitness center, bocce ball courts and a dog park. The property also houses 7,000 square feet of retail space that is leased to users in the food-and-beverage, fitness and art businesses, among others. Allan Edelson of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing.

You may also like

MMCC Arranges $7.3M Loan for Refinancing of Medical...

BMO Provides $70M in Bridge Financing for Three...

Sportime Pickleball to Open 30,000 SF Facility in...

Muroff Hospitality Group Negotiates Sale of 12-Room Lamplight...

The Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale of 122-Unit Property...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $34M in Acquisition Financing...

Alliance Residential Opens 279-Unit Prose McCullough Station Apartments...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...