Reynolds Asset Management Receives $19.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Poughkeepsie Multifamily Property

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — New Jersey-based investment firm Reynolds Asset Management has received a $19.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Violet Estates, an 84-unit multifamily property located north of New York City in Poughkeepsie. Violet Estates is reserved for renters age 55 and above and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a resident lounge, fitness center, bocce ball courts and a dog park. The property also houses 7,000 square feet of retail space that is leased to users in the food-and-beverage, fitness and art businesses, among others. Allan Edelson of Walker & Dunlop originated the financing.