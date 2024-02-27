Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Reynolds, Newport Buy Two Multifamily Properties in Texarkana for $23M

by Taylor Williams

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — A joint venture between two investment firms, New Jersey-based Reynolds Asset Management and Dallas-based Newport Capital Advisors, has purchased two multifamily properties in Texarkana, located near the Texas-Arkansas border. The sales price was $23 million. The properties include Westridge Apartments (176 units) and Park at Summerhill (184 units). The seller was not disclosed. John Hamilton of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. Allan Edelson and Joe Tarantino of Walker & Dunlop originated an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of the joint venture, which plans to invest $3 million in capital improvements across both assets.

