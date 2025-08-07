Thursday, August 7, 2025
Preston Place in Bossier City, La., was originally constructed in 1985. (Photo courtesy of Reynolds Asset Management)
LoansLouisianaMultifamilySoutheastWalker & Dunlop

Reynolds Obtains $23.2M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community in Bossier City, Louisiana

by John Nelson

BOSSIER CITY, LA. — New Jersey-based investment firms Reynolds Asset Management has obtained a $23.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Preston Place, a 272-unit apartment community located at 400 Preston Blvd. in Bossier City, a suburb of Shreveport, La. Allan Edelson of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing.

Reynolds acquired Preston Place in 2023 for $23.7 million, and renovations began immediately after the acquisition. Originally constructed in 1985, Preston Place sits on eight acres and comprises a mix of 133 one-bedroom apartments, 138 two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment.

