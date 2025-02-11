Tuesday, February 11, 2025
The Mural is located at the site of the former Orange Valley Hardware store, and the lobby’s custom artwork, created by nationally exhibited artist Dan Fenelon, pays tribute to the history of the site and Orange Valley Arts District.
Reynolds Receives $30.5M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

ORANGE, N.J. — Reynolds Asset Management has received a $30.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Mural, a 103-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Orange. Completed last spring, The Mural offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, courtyard plaza, outdoor grilling and dining stations and an outdoor lounge. Thomas Didio Jr. and Max Custer of JLL originated the five-year loan on behalf of Reynolds. Miami-based Pensam Capital also provided a preferred equity investment as part of the asset’s recapitalization.

