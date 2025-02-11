Reynolds Receives $30.5M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

ORANGE, N.J. — Reynolds Asset Management has received a $30.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Mural, a 103-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Orange. Completed last spring, The Mural offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, courtyard plaza, outdoor grilling and dining stations and an outdoor lounge. Thomas Didio Jr. and Max Custer of JLL originated the five-year loan on behalf of Reynolds. Miami-based Pensam Capital also provided a preferred equity investment as part of the asset’s recapitalization.