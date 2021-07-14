RFR Completes Renovation of 477 Madison Avenue Office Building in Manhattan

As part of the redesign and renovation of 477 Madison Avenue, the development team added multiple outdoor terraces.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner and investor RFR has completed the redesign and renovation of 477 Madison Avenue, a 325,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 24-story building was originally built in the mid-20th century and is currently leased to tenants primarily in the finance sector, including Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP, Rivkin Radler LLP, Atlas Merchant Capital and Atlantic Street Capital. As part of the redevelopment, RFR introduced a clubhouse amenity center, additional outdoor space and enlarged windows to allow more natural light. The new amenity space houses a fitness center with Peloton bikes and studio space for private training, as well as locker rooms, multiple conference rooms, a café, lounge and game area. In addition, 477 Madison Avenue features 15,000 square feet of outdoor terraces across multiple floors. New York City-based MdeAS Architects designed the project. Newmark has been tapped to lease the building.