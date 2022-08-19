REBusinessOnline

RFR Holding Debuts $25M Amenity Center at Seagram Building in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm RFR Holding has debuted The Playground + Conference Center, a $25 million amenity complex within The Seagram Building, located at 375 Park Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The 35,000-square-foot space is a restructuring of the 38-story building’s underground parking garage and features a 3,500-square-foot fitness center, an open multi-sport court, climbing wall, boardroom and a training room. The sport court can support basketball, volleyball or soccer and can also be converted into a 150-person theater for town hall meetings or large-screen presentations. The Playground also houses locker rooms and a hydration lounge and has an onsite fitness director.

