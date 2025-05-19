Monday, May 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOffice

RFR Sells 600,000 SF Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment and development firm RFR has sold 522 Fifth Avenue, a 600,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 23-story building was originally constructed in 1896 and has served as the corporate headquarters facility for both J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley at various points in time. RFR acquired 522 Fifth Avenue from Morgan Stanley for $350 million in 2020 and repositioned the building by acquiring the retail condominium, redeveloping the lobby, enlarging the windows and activating over 17,000 square feet of outdoor space. The undisclosed buyer also plans to occupy the building. No third-party brokers were involved in the sale.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates 33,843 SF Lease at Newport Office...

Mudrick Capital Signs 26,600 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

My Gym to Open 3,000 SF Children’s Fitness...

Longpoint Acquires 111,975 SF Grand Covina Plaza Retail...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 18,452 SF...

Pinnacle Negotiates Sale of 34-Unit Value-Add Apartment Complex...

3650 Capital Originates $55M Loan for Refinancing of...

SPERRY Brokers Sale of Two Shopping Centers in...

Mercantile Bank Acquires 31,500 SF Office Building in...