RFR Unveils Plans for Repositioning of Stamford Office Building

STAMFORD, CONN. — New York City-based owner-operator RFR has unveiled plans for the repositioning of 300 Atlantic Street, a 300,000-square-foot office building in Stamford. Plans call for 10,000 square feet of additional amenity space, including a new tenant lounge, as well as a new offering of prebuilt suites. RFR also plans to elevate the building’s food-and-beverage offerings and enhance other amenity spaces, including fitness and conferencing facilities, as well as to update building exteriors and streetscape design. Ownership has tapped Newmark to lease the building.