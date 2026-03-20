Friday, March 20, 2026
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300-Atlantic-Street-Stamford
The office building at 300 Atlantic St. in Stamford currently has 188,772 square feet of available space.
ConnecticutDevelopmentNortheastOffice

RFR Unveils Plans for Repositioning of Stamford Office Building

by Taylor Williams

STAMFORD, CONN. — New York City-based owner-operator RFR has unveiled plans for the repositioning of 300 Atlantic Street, a 300,000-square-foot office building in Stamford. Plans call for 10,000 square feet of additional amenity space, including a new tenant lounge, as well as a new offering of prebuilt suites. RFR also plans to elevate the building’s food-and-beverage offerings and enhance other amenity spaces, including fitness and conferencing facilities, as well as to update building exteriors and streetscape design. Ownership has tapped Newmark to lease the building.

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