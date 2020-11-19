REBusinessOnline

RGH Real Estate Buys 412,000 SF Industrial Building in Comfort, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

COMFORT, TEXAS — RGH Real Estate Holdings LLC has purchased a 412,000-square-foot industrial building located at 1206 5th St. in Comfort, located northeast of San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 2015 and features clear heights between 20 and 37 feet. Ryan Boozer, Jeremy Kelly, Lena Pierce, Mackenzie Ford and Kevin Cosgrove of Stream Realty Partners represented the buyer in the transaction. Russell Noll of Transwestern represented the seller, WINRE LLC.

