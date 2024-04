SAN ANTONIO — RGM Engineering has signed a 2,418-square-foot office lease renewal at Northwest Center in San Antonio. The building, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 1985 and totals 241,405 square feet, is located at the junction of Interstates 10 and 410. Larry Mendez of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Barker and Hayley Ruggles of Endura Advisory Group represented the landlord, Westdale Real Estate & Investment Management.