IRVINE, CALIF. — RGP has completed the disposition of 17101 Armstrong, an office building in the Orange County city of Irvine. A municipal owner-user purchased the asset for $13 million.

The two-story, low-rise building features 57,301 square feet of office space and 167 parking stalls. The property was built in 1982 on 2.4 acres.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson and Carter Haslam of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.