Rhaeos Relocates Headquarters to 7,344 SF Space at Fulton Labs in Chicago

CHICAGO — Rhaeos has relocated and expanded its headquarters and laboratory to a 7,344-square-foot space at Fulton Labs in Chicago. Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) owns the life sciences campus. Rhaeos, a clinical-stage medical device technology company, occupies space within a lab-ready graduation suite on the fifth floor of 400 North Aberdeen. The company’s previous headquarters was in Evanston, Ill. Born out of the Rogers Research Group at Northwestern University, Rhaeos is developing noninvasive wearable flow sensors for various chronic medical conditions for hospital and home use, starting with hydrocephalus.

Dan Lyne of CBRE represented TCC, while Andria Winters and James Otto of CBRE represented Rhaeos. Additional tenants at 400 North Aberdeen include Portal Innovations, Mattiq, the Chan-Zuckerberg BioHub, the Chicagoland Climate Investment Alliance and the Illinois Institute of Technology.