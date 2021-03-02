REBusinessOnline

Rhino Capital Advisors Buys Flex Portfolio in Metro Boston for $10.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

8-Federal-Street-Billerica-Massachusetts

Pictured is an industrial flex building at 8 Federal St. in Billerica, one of the properties in Rhino Capital Advisors' newly acquired portfolio.

BILLERICA, MASS. — Locally based investment firm Rhino Capital Advisors has purchased a two-building, 170,146-square-foot flex office/research and development portfolio in the northern Boston suburb of Billerica for $10.4 million. The buildings were constructed in 1984 on a 12-acre tract along Middlesex Turnpike (Route 3). Matt Daniels, Brian Tisbert, Christopher Lawrence and Zach Gramlich of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Brett Paulsrud, Amy Lousararian and Madeline Joyce of JLL arranged $16.1 million in financing for the acquisition and redevelopment of the portfolio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  