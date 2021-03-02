Rhino Capital Advisors Buys Flex Portfolio in Metro Boston for $10.4M
BILLERICA, MASS. — Locally based investment firm Rhino Capital Advisors has purchased a two-building, 170,146-square-foot flex office/research and development portfolio in the northern Boston suburb of Billerica for $10.4 million. The buildings were constructed in 1984 on a 12-acre tract along Middlesex Turnpike (Route 3). Matt Daniels, Brian Tisbert, Christopher Lawrence and Zach Gramlich of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Brett Paulsrud, Amy Lousararian and Madeline Joyce of JLL arranged $16.1 million in financing for the acquisition and redevelopment of the portfolio.
