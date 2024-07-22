Rhino Capital Breaks Ground on 180,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Taunton, Massachusetts

TAUNTON, MASS. — Boston-based investment firm Rhino Capital Advisors has broken ground on a 180,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Taunton, located south of Boston near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. The site spans 11.2 acres within Myles Standish Industrial Park, and the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, five loading docks and 270 parking spaces. Rhino Capital is developing the property in partnership with MassDevelopment and the Taunton Development Corp. Construction is expected to be complete next spring.