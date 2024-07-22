Monday, July 22, 2024
Rhino-Capital-Taunton
Rhino Capital's new industrial facility in Taunton will be situated on the 11.2-acre lot BP2, one of two remaining undeveloped parcels within Myles Standish Business Park.
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

Rhino Capital Breaks Ground on 180,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Taunton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

TAUNTON, MASS. — Boston-based investment firm Rhino Capital Advisors has broken ground on a 180,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Taunton, located south of Boston near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. The site spans 11.2 acres within Myles Standish Industrial Park, and the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, five loading docks and 270 parking spaces. Rhino Capital is developing the property in partnership with MassDevelopment and the Taunton Development Corp. Construction is expected to be complete next spring.

