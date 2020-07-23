Rhino Capital Buys 200,000 SF Data Center in Southern Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, MASS. — Boston-based investment firm Rhino Capital Advisors has purchased a 200,000-square-foot data center located in the southern Massachusetts city of Fall River. Rhino Capital is acquiring the center in a sale-leaseback deal in which the seller has committed to a new 10-year lease at the newly built property. Brett Paulsrud and Madeline Joyce of JLL arranged a $10.3 million acquisition loan through Cambridge Savings Bank on behalf of the new ownership.