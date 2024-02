TAUNTON, MASS. — Boston-based investment firm Rhino Capital Advisors will develop a 180,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Taunton, located south of Boston near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. The site spans 11.2 acres within Myles Standish Industrial Park, and the building will feature five loading docks and 270 parking spaces. CrowdStreet raised $11.5 million in funding for the project, a construction timeline for which was not disclosed.