RHP Properties Acquires 29 Manufactured Home Communities in Midwest for $184M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Holiday Estates in Grand Rapids, Mich.

ILLINOIS, INDIANA AND MICHIGAN — RHP Properties has acquired a portfolio of 29 manufactured home communities across Illinois, Indiana and Michigan for $184 million. The communities contain more than 4,200 sites. RHP plans to add new or enhanced amenities, playgrounds and roads. The company also plans to add new homes at affordable prices, where residents can enjoy the privacy of a single-family home with the energy-efficient features and design of a manufactured home. The seller was undisclosed. With these acquisitions, RHP now owns and operates 297 manufactured home communities totaling 71,184 sites.