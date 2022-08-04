Riad Tile Signs 49,000 SF Industrial Lease Near Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Home improvement products provider Riad Tile has signed a 49,000-square-foot industrial lease at 5200 E. Grand Ave., located just east of downtown Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1952, renovated in 1986 and spans 344,000 square feet. Josh Barnes and Canon Shoults of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Frontier Equity, in the lease negotiations. Alex Coe of Cresa represented the tenant.