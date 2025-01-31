Rialto Capital Sells 57,868 SF Flex Campus in Culver City, California

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — Rialto Capital has completed the sale of Campus 56, a mixed-use flex property located at 5600-5650 W. Centinela Ave. in Culver City. Montana Avenue Capital Partners acquired the two-building asset for $14.8 million. Situated on 1.7 acres, the campus offers 57,868 square feet of flex space, onsite parking, electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage and several outdoor amenity areas. The property was vacant at the time of sale. Steve Solomon and Kristen Bowman of Colliers represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.