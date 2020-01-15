Ricchi Group Acquires 200,000 SF Optima Business Park in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm Ricchi Group has acquired Optima Business Park, a 200,000-square-foot office park located at 8777 N. Stemmons Freeway in northwest Dallas. The property, which previously served as the headquarters for cosmetics firm Mary Kay, consists of an eight-story building that was constructed in 1976 and a five-story building that was added in 1985. Len Wood of American Group LLC represented Ricchi Group in the transaction. Jay Lucas of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Optima Stemmons LLC.