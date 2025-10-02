Rice Real Estate, LPC to Develop 200,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Building in Midtown Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between Rice Real Estate Co., the property investment arm of Rice University, and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) will develop The Arc at The Ion District, a 200,000-square-foot office and life sciences property in Houston. The Ion District is a 16-acre academic, research and development and innovation hub in Midtown Houston. Amenities at the new building will include a gym, lounge, conference and meeting spaces and outdoor event plazas. Rice University has committed to occupying 30,000 square feet of office and lab space at The Arc, construction of which is expected to begin in the second quarter of next year and to be complete in early 2028.