Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Rice Real Estate Welcomes Three New Tenants to Namesake Shopping Center in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Rice Real Estate Co., the property investment arm of Rice University, has welcomed three new tenants to Rice Village, a 300,000-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination located southwest of downtown Houston. The new tenants are New Orleans-based eyewear brand KREWE (941 square feet), boys’ boutique apparel retailer ParkerJoe (1,975 square feet) and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (1,603 square feet). KREWE will open in early December, and ParkerJoe and Jeni’s will open in early 2025.

