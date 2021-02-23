Rich & Associates Completes Design of Bagley Parking Hub for Ford Motor Co.

The Bagley Parking Hub is slated for completion in 2022. (Rendering courtesy of Rossetti)

DETROIT — Rich & Associates has led the design team for Ford Motor Co.’s new Bagley Parking Hub in Detroit. Rich completed the design of the parking garage structure and is providing ongoing parking engineering consultation throughout the construction process. Construction of the so-called mobility hub is scheduled to begin soon with completion slated for 2022. Situated in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, the Bagley Parking Hub will offer space for e-bikes and scooters in addition to 1,250 cars. The structure will feature electric vehicle charging stations, automated payment technologies and exterior artwork as well as public plazas and green space. The Bagley Parking Hub will be part of the 30-acre mobility innovation district being built by Ford Motor Co. around Michigan Central Station. Rich worked with Rossetti, Strategic Energy Solutions and Giffels Webster. Rich is a firm dedicated solely to parking design, planning and management.