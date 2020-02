Richland Cos. Acquires 49,793 SF Office Park in Houston

Corporate Centre Webster, a 49,793-square-foot office park in Houston, was 84 percent leased at the time of sale.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm The Richland Cos. has acquired Corporate Centre Webster, a 49,793-square-foot office park located at 16969 Texas Ave. in Houston. The property was 84 percent leased at the time of sale and offers proximity to Clear Lake Medical Center, Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. The seller was not disclosed.