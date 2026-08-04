Richman Group Obtains Three Loans for Luxury Apartment Communities in Florida Totaling $225M

GREENWICH, CONN. — The Richman Group, a multifamily owner and operator based in Greenwich, has obtained loans for the refinancing of three luxury apartment communities in Florida totaling approximately $225 million. The deals include a $107 million loan via New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM) for The Marc in Palm Beach Gardens; a $72.5 million loan from NYLIM for Everly in Naples; and a $45.5 million loan from Reinsurance Group of America Inc. for Vista Sur in South Miami.

All three loans are underwritten with 10-year terms, fixed interest rates and five years of interest-only payments. Each loan exceeds the amount of their original construction loans, according to The Richman Group.