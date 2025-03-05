Richmond EDA Sells, Transfers 18-Acre Site for $2.4B Diamond District Project

RICHMOND, VA. — The City of Richmond’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) has sold and transferred an 18-acre parcel to the developer of Diamond District, a $2.4 billion mixed-use development in the Virginia state capital. The developer, an entity led by Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc. called Diamond District Partners LLC, will soon begin construction on public works infrastructure and a mixed-use development on the site.

The parcel, called Phase 1A, will include six acres of public infrastructure that will be conveyed back to the city and the EDA upon completion. The remainder of the parcel will house a 180-room hotel, 161 workforce housing units that will be reserved for households earning 60 percent of the area median income, 730 market-rate apartments and 30,000 square feet of commercial space that can be expanded. The land sold for $11.4 million.

Phase 1B and Phase 1C of Diamond District will include an additional 177 affordable housing units, 625 market-rate apartments and 126,000 square feet of commercial space. Additionally, CarMax Park, the future home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels Minor League Baseball team, is under construction within the Diamond District and is scheduled to open in 2026.

Diamond District Partners LLC anticipates breaking ground on the public infrastructure components of the project in the coming months as soon as permits are released.