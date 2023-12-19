Richmond Group Begins Leasing 340-Unit Prescott Apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Richmond Group, a multifamily owner-operator based in Connecticut, has begun leasing The Prescott, a 340-unit apartment community in Austin’s South Congress neighborhood. The Prescott features 16 different floor plans, including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center, pet park, clubroom, package locker system and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start at roughly $1,300 per month for a studio apartment.