REBusinessOnline

RIDC Partners with Pennsylvania’s Armstrong County to Develop Northpointe Industrial Park

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP, PA. — Regional Industrial Development Corp. of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) has partnered with the industrial development council of Armstrong County, located outside of Pittsburgh, to bring vertical development to Northpointe Industrial Park. The site spans more than 800 acres and is located adjacent to the Allegheny Expressway. Northpointe Industrial Park’s 115 shovel-ready acres can accommodate more than 500,000 square feet of new development. A construction timeline has not yet been established.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews