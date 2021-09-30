RIDC Partners with Pennsylvania’s Armstrong County to Develop Northpointe Industrial Park

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP, PA. — Regional Industrial Development Corp. of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) has partnered with the industrial development council of Armstrong County, located outside of Pittsburgh, to bring vertical development to Northpointe Industrial Park. The site spans more than 800 acres and is located adjacent to the Allegheny Expressway. Northpointe Industrial Park’s 115 shovel-ready acres can accommodate more than 500,000 square feet of new development. A construction timeline has not yet been established.