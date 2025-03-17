Ridgecut Road Breaks Ground on 146,075 SF Spec Industrial Project in Montgomery, New York

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — New York-based developer Ridgecut Road has broken ground on a 146,075-square-foot industrial speculative project in Montgomery, located about 70 miles northwest of Manhattan. The site spans 13.6 acres, and the facility will be branded I-84 Orange County Logistics Center. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 31 dock doors and parking for 16 trailers and 83 cars. Pratt Design Studio and Premier Design + Build Group are serving as the architect and general contractor, respectively, and JLL is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.