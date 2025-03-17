Monday, March 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Ridgecut Road Breaks Ground on 146,075 SF Spec Industrial Project in Montgomery, New York

by Taylor Williams

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — New York-based developer Ridgecut Road has broken ground on a 146,075-square-foot industrial speculative project in Montgomery, located about 70 miles northwest of Manhattan. The site spans 13.6 acres, and the facility will be branded I-84 Orange County Logistics Center. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 31 dock doors and parking for 16 trailers and 83 cars. Pratt Design Studio and Premier Design + Build Group are serving as the architect and general contractor, respectively, and JLL is the leasing agent.  Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.

You may also like

M2G Ventures Buys 740,000 SF Industrial, Retail Property...

JPI Breaks Ground on 373-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Intertec Instrumentation Signs 20,200 SF Industrial Lease in...

Quinlan, GTIS Near Completion of 197-Unit Multifamily Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 181-Unit Self-Storage...

Crescent Communities, GID Open 336-Unit Multifamily Property in...

CBRE Arranges $13.8M Sale of Flex Property in...

Hudson Atlantic Negotiates $4.2M Sale of Apartment Building...

Club Studio Fitness Signs 50,000 SF Retail Lease...