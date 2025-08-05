Ridgecut Road Buys 5.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Regional investment firm Ridgecut Road has purchased a 5.8-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. The property address was not disclosed. The facility features a 35,000-square-foot warehouse and maintenance facility with 26- to 30-foot clear heights and three oversized drive-in doors, as well as a two-story, 10,000-square-foot office building. Nicholas Stefans and Jason Lundy of JLL brokered the sale of the property. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Kevin Badger, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.