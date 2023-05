SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A partnership between locally based owner-operator Ridgecut Road and Boston-based investment group Marcus Partners has acquired an industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of South Plainfield. According to LoopNet Inc., the 11,500-square-foot property at 456 Hollywood Ave. was built on 3.9 acres in 1984. The building was been owned and occupied by a crane rental and equipment business for the last 50 years. The sales price was not disclosed.