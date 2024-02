SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A partnership between two investment firms, New Jersey-based Ridgecut Road and Boston-based Marcus Partners, has acquired an industrial outdoor storage site in South Plainfield, about 40 miles south of New York City. The site at 250 Mack Road spans 3.6 acres and houses two buildings totaling 13,500 square feet that are leased to an undisclosed waste management company. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.