Ridgecut Road to Develop 146,075 SF Industrial Project in Montgomery, New York

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — New York-based developer Ridgecut Road will develop a 146,075-square-foot industrial project in Montgomery, located about 70 miles northwest of Manhattan in Orange County. The site spans 13.6 acres, and the facility will be branded I-84 Orange County Logistics Center. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 31 dock doors and parking for 16 trailers and 83 cars. Premier Design + Build Group is handling architecture and construction work. Jim Pancyzkowski and Zach Antonucci of JLL are marketing the development for lease. Guy Hananya of Clear Height Advisors brokered the off-market land deal. Ridgecut Road plans to break ground later this year.