Monday, March 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
I-84-Orange-County-Logistics-Center-Montgomery
Ridgecut Road plans to commence construction on I-84 Orange County Logistics Center in Montgomery, New York, later this year.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Ridgecut Road to Develop 146,075 SF Industrial Project in Montgomery, New York

by Taylor Williams

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — New York-based developer Ridgecut Road will develop a 146,075-square-foot industrial project in Montgomery, located about 70 miles northwest of Manhattan in Orange County. The site spans 13.6 acres, and the facility will be branded I-84 Orange County Logistics Center. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 31 dock doors and parking for 16 trailers and 83 cars. Premier Design + Build Group is handling architecture and construction work. Jim Pancyzkowski and Zach Antonucci of JLL are marketing the development for lease. Guy Hananya of Clear Height Advisors brokered the off-market land deal. Ridgecut Road plans to break ground later this year.

You may also like

Thorofare Provides $30M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development...

Largo Capital Arranges $12.1M Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Industrial...

Kislak Negotiates $4.6M Sale of Uptown Plaza Shopping...

Pearl World Signs 8,800 SF Office Lease in...

Skender Completes 21-Story Luxury Apartment Building in Chicago’s...

PACE Loan Group Provides $8M in C-PACE Financing...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 53,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Atlas Capital Partners Sells 120,000 SF Elwood Rising...