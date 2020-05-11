Ridgeline Capital Partners Acquires 10 Medical Office Buildings in DFW

Pictured is one of the 10 healthcare properties leased to U.S. Renal Care in DFW that were recently acquired by Ridgeline Capital Partners.

DALLAS — Dallas-based Ridgeline Capital Partners has acquired 10 medical office buildings totaling 99,072 square feet throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Ridgeline raised $5.3 million in equity for the deal from sources on Oregon-based investment platform CrowdStreet. All buildings were fully leased at the time of sale, with dialysis provider U.S. Renal Care being the sole or primary tenant at each property.