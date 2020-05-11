REBusinessOnline

Ridgeline Capital Partners Acquires 10 Medical Office Buildings in DFW

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

Ridgeline-Renal-Care-Fort-Worth

Pictured is one of the 10 healthcare properties leased to U.S. Renal Care in DFW that were recently acquired by Ridgeline Capital Partners.

DALLAS — Dallas-based Ridgeline Capital Partners has acquired 10 medical office buildings totaling 99,072 square feet throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Ridgeline raised $5.3 million in equity for the deal from sources on Oregon-based investment platform CrowdStreet. All buildings were fully leased at the time of sale, with dialysis provider U.S. Renal Care being the sole or primary tenant at each property.

