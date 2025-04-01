Tuesday, April 1, 2025
The Bend at Capitol District in Nashville will feature a new Moxy hotel, a 10-story residential building and 17,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.
Ridgeline, Deep Cove to Begin Construction on Bend at Capitol District Mixed-Use Project in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A partnership between Chicago-based co-developers Ridgeline Development Partners and Deep Cove Partners plans to break ground in May on The Bend at Capitol District, a mixed-use development that will span nearly 550,000 square feet in Nashville. The nearly three-acre project is the second phase expansion of the TownePlace Suites at North Capitol development that was completed in 2020.

The Bend will comprise an eight-story, 188-room Moxy Capitol District hotel; 17,000 square feet of shops and restaurants within an interconnected paseo; and a 10-story residential building that will house both The Delle at The Bend-Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy (128 extended stay units) and The Residences at The Bend (133 apartments).

The Bend’s design-build team includes Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio (architect), New York-based S9 Architecture (architect), Skanska USA (general contractor), RaganSmith Associates (engineer), Power Management Corp. (engineer), JLL (project manager) and The Gettys Group (interior designer).

