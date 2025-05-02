Ridgeline Development, Deep Cove Break Ground on 550,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Ridgeline Development Partners (RDP) and Deep Cove Partners (DCP) have broken ground on The Bend at Capitol District, a 550,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Nashville.

The project marks an expansion of the TownePlace Suites at North Capitol development, which was completed in 2020.

Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio and New York-based S9 Architecture designed the project, which will feature a 188-key Moxy-branded hotel, 10-story residential tower and 17,000 square feet of retail space within an interconnected paseo. The residential building will include 128 fully furnished extended stay units and 133 apartment units.

Completion of the development is scheduled for early 2027. Skanska USA is the general contractor. The project team also includes engineers RaganSmith Associates and Power Management Corp. JLL is serving as project manager, and The Gettys Group will lead branding, interior design and procurement efforts.

The Bend at Capitol District is located near the Tennessee State Capitol and Metro Courthouse and will be within walking distance of the Music City downtown entertainment district.

— Hayden Spiess