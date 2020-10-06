Ridgeline, Harrison Street Acquire 70,000 SF Medical Office Building in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — A joint venture between Ridgeline Capital Partners and Harrison Street has acquired a 70,000-square-foot medical office building located at 6121 N. State Highway 161 in Irving. The property was built on 4.1 acres in 2019 and was 82 percent leased to five tenants at the time of sale. The undisclosed seller represented itself in the transaction.